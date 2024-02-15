Graham Norton Producer Reveals This A-List Guest Got An Extra Dressing Room Just For Her Wig

Graham Norton on the set of his BBC talk show BBC/So Television/PA Media/Isabel Infantes

After more than 25 years of interviewing the biggest names from film, TV, music and beyond, Graham Norton has probably seen it all by this stage.

And apparently, that includes one absolute icon’s wig getting its own dressing room.

Graham’s long-time producer Graham Stuart recently sat down with Metro to discuss celebs’ diva demands, admitting there hadn’t been that many over the years.

“This is a really important show for the entertainment business. You’re not going to mess around,” he said. “You can ask for insane things. But why would we, why would we give them?

“There’s no sorting colours of M&M’s, that sort of thing.”

However, he did admit that Dolly Parton was granted permission to have an extra dressing room, just to store her wig.

Dolly Parton NBC via Getty Images

The producer also recalled an incident when an undisclosed star requested an additional dressing room specifically to charge their phone in.

Graham Norton himself shed light on this story back in 2019, revealing: “There’s one [incident] that kind of took our breath away and I cannot say who this was.

“This person – who shall remain nameless – I’ll call her ‘she,’ she wanted nine dressing rooms and we go ‘fine, here are your nine dressing rooms’.

“That afternoon, I’m sitting in the production office and one of her minions comes into us and says ’it’s a 911 situation. We need another dressing room.

“So, our line producer sorts that out but while she’s on the phone to get another dressing room and on hold, she says ‘out of interest, why does she need another dressing room?’”

The response? “Oh, she wants to charge her cellphone.”