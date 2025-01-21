Graham Norton Gets Very Honest About His Unique Night At The Eras Tour

Graham Norton being interviewed by Sherri Shepherd Fox Television

Taylor Swift’s mammoth Eras Tour saw the singer playing 149 stadium shows across a two-year period – and our maths skills can’t even compute just how many Swifties got to exchange friendship bracelets and sing along with their idol in that time.

But even though millions around the globe managed to catch Taylor on her world tour, we can guarantee no one had a night quite like Graham Norton.

Last week, the Irish presenter was a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s US talk show, where the host brought up her guest’s love of the I Knew You Were Trouble singer.

Graham then mentioned his trip to see the Eras Tour in Dublin last year, revealing: “It was kind of organised through my show and through Taylor’s people, so I was being shown in, and I realise, ‘we’re heading for the VIP tent’. So, we’re in Ireland, and I’m thinking, ’who else will be in the VIP tent? Will be Bono be there? The prime minister?”

Not quite.

“We get there, it’s just me,” Graham continued. “No one else. Me and a full bar! Thank you, Taylor! It wasn’t full when I left! And Taylor provides nice drinks.”

Taylor Swift on stage in London in June 2024 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Asked if Graham got to meet Taylor as part of the experience, he insisted: “No, no. I was alone in a tent for four hours. But I saw a lot of Taylor Swift in the distance. And I drank her bar dry.

“It was a really good night, I’m not complaining in any way. But because [the tent was] on the pitch, all these Irish children were coming up and giving me the friendship bracelets.

“Now, I didn’t understand that you’re supposed to give them back. So I just kept taking them – so, I was arms full of friendship bracelets. And then finally, one little Irish girl is sat at the barrier going, ‘give me one!’. I didn’t get the memo.”

Graham isn’t the only celeb who has shared his unique experience of attending the Eras Tour, though.

After watching the show in London last year, Hugh Grant revealed that his Eras Tour experience was also a rather boozy one – although this was more thanks to the Grammy winner’s boyfriend Travis Kelce than anything else.