Theresa May Revives Grammar Schools Plan With £50m Boost

Theresa May has prompted anger after reviving her flagship policy to expand grammar schools by handing them £50 million to increase places.

Lifting the ban on creating new grammar schools was a key part of last year’s Conservative manifesto - but the proposals were dropped in the wake of May’s election humiliation.

Under fresh plans by Education Secretary Damien Hinds, however, tens of millions of pounds are to be pumped into creating more places at selective state schools.

The controversial move comes just days after the Office for Budget Responsibility said the cost for a planned 1% pay rise for teachers could only be met by heads “squeezing non-pay spending and by reducing the workforce”.

A poll by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) in March also showed more than a third of school heads have already cut teachers or teaching hours due to the Tories’ funding squeeze.

School leaders, unions and the Labour Party have lined up to slam the decision to resurrect “the grammar school corpse” with “scarce” new money, claiming the model stoked inequality.

Ministers, meanwhile, insist the move would give parents more choice and “make sure every family can access a good school”.

Hinds said: “By creating new schools where they are needed most and helping all great schools to grow, we can give parents greater choice in looking at schools that are right for their family - and give children of all backgrounds access to a world-class education.”

Existing rules allow grammars to take on more pupils that allow good state schools to expand.

Critics of selective education argue that these schools do not help improve social mobility.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “Just weeks after abandoning their own ‘guarantee’ to protect every school from cash cuts, the Tories have excluded the vast majority of schools from any extra funding for new places. Instead, there is just a handout for the handful of remaining grammars.

“Once again, the Government is pursuing its own vanity projects rather than following the evidence on what is best for pupils. They promised ‘schools that work for everyone’ but this policy just doesn’t live up to the label.