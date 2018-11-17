Grant Shapps Is Probably Regretting Posting This 'Brexit Verdict' Tweet

It’s been a pretty hectic week in UK politics and finally with some room to breathe on Saturday morning, a lot of people will be wondering how to wind down.
Except Grant Shapps, apparently.
According to an incredibly natural and definitely not posed photo posted on Twitter, the Tory MP has been awake for two-straight days absorbing the finer points of Theresa May’s draft Brexit agreement.
It raises a number of question, first and foremost - who the hell uses a fresh cup for every single coffee?
Also, after careful examination of the photo, HuffPost can confirm there isn’t actually a drop of coffee to be seen.
Remarkably, Shapps had an explanation, saying: “Ah, dishwasher broken. Part from Germany. Has required two weeks and counting.
“And that’s before Brexit.”
But one helpful Twitter user was on hand with a possible explanation, cheekily referencing Shapps’ controversial use of a pseudonym when he had a second job as a “multimillion-dollar web marketer”.
What’s even more remarkable is Shapps looks fresher at the end of his two-day caffeine binge than he did at the start.
By midday Saturday, Grant Shapps was trending on Twitter and floodgates of mockery had opened.
Anyway, we’ll bring you all the thrilling updates from the kitchen of Grant Shapps as they happen.