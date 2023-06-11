Grant Shapps Says Brexit 'Is Working For This Country' In Blast At Boris Johnson

Grant Shapps hit back at Boris Johnson Sky News

Grant Shapps has insisted Brexit “is working for this country” as he hit back at Boris Johnson’s claim that the establishment is trying to overturn the result of the 2016 referendum.

The energy secretary said leaving the European Union had given the UK “extra flexibility” to deal with problems.

His comments come despite mounting evidence that quitting the EU has added to the UK’s economic problems.

In his resignation statement on Friday, Johnson claimed he had been the victim of “a witch hunt ... to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result”.

Asked about the former prime minister’s claims on Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News, Shapps said: “I definitely don’t feel that way. I happened to vote for Brexit as it happens, but I actually do think it’s working in favour for this country.

“I’m seeing how we are now able to move much faster in getting on with the job in lots of different ways - changing rules which allow us to bring in more innovative tech and actually use the advantages of being outside of the EU.

“I think far from wanting to undo it, we’re in a phase now of using the many benefits of having that extra flexibility. So no, I don’t think that’s the case.”