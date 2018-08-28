‘The Great British Bake Off’ is back on our screens this evening and if you’re not yet excited to see a generous génoise or victorious Victoria sponge, you’re about to be.
For many GBBO contestants, the show is just the start of a love affair with baking and most continue to get crafty in the kitchen years after their series ends. Thankfully, they also share their glorious creations on Instagram.
From wondrous wedding cakes to easy-to-imitate inventions, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites to get you well and truly on the hype train.
Frances Quinn stole our hearts with her inventive recipes in 2013 and we’re loving this ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’-themed wedding cake. This year’s contestants have a tough act to follow.
Nadiya Hussain has barely been off our screens since she won ‘Bake Off’ in 2015, but she still finds time to make a cake or two at home for her kids.
This Smarties reveal cake is making us wonder what surprises will be hidden in the next series.
Tamal Ray, runner up in 2015, captioned this ‘Little Mermaid’ delight: “Felt slightly awkward making her little fondant boobs.” If that’s not a classic ‘Bake Off’ comment, we don’t know what is.
They’re technically a pastry and not a cake, but 2016 winner Candice Brown has left us salivating with these mojito eclairs. Top tip for this year’s contestants: booze always goes down well with the judges.
This orange blossom and almond cake by 2016 finalist Andrew Smyth is enough to inspire anyone to don an apron. Don’t forget the side of mascarpone cream for extra deliciousness.
John Whaite won ‘Bake Off’ way back in 2012, but he’s still making mesmerising cakes. We can’t imagine this mirror glaze galaxy cake would be easy to pull off in a hot tent though.