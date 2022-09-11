Channel 4 Confirms Plans For Great British Bake Off's Return Amid Schedule Changes

Bake Off stars Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Channel 4 has confirmed that the Great British Bake Off will launch its new series as planned next week.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening, the broadcaster made “significant changes” to its schedule, switching to rolling news coverage as soon as the news broke and devoting most of Friday’s slate to the late monarch’s memory.

However, despite these rumours, it has now been confirmed the show will air as planned on Tuesday night, in its usual 8pm time slot.

The cast of the Great British Bake Off 2022 Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

Earlier this week, Channel 4 received praise when it made the decision to air Gogglebox as planned, with many viewers saying the show had brought them “comfort” and “light relief” after a difficult 24 hours.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 has made significant changes to our schedule, including added extended news coverage, to ensure that Channel 4 is respectful following the news from Buckingham Palace about the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.

“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”

Gogglebox favourites Jenny and Lee Channel 4

Channel 4 made the decision to remove adverts from Friday’s episode of Gogglebox, meaning it clocked in at 45 minutes, rather than the usual hour.

It had previously been announced that The Last Leg – which usually follows Gogglebox – would not be airing on Friday night.

Presenter and comedian Adam Hills explained: “We’ve decided not to do an episode of [The Last Leg] tonight. It just doesn’t feel right.