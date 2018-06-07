Met Police To Investigate 'Stay Put' Policy Used By Firefighters During Grenfell Blaze

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the use of the “stay put” policy by the London Fire Brigade during the Grenfell Tower.

Police were providing an update on its criminal investigation on Thursday - just minutes after the close of the first week of hearings at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

On the night of the June 14 blaze, operators and fire personnel advised residents of the tower to stay in their flats - a policy that has since been the focus of intense scrutiny.

Asked if senior officers could be charged with manslaughter for not telling people to leave, Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner said a prosecution could most likely fall under health and safety legislation.

DS Bonner said: “The LFB would, as any other organisation involved, have an obligation to conduct their activity in a manner that doesn’t place people at risk. It doesn’t mean that at the moment they have or they haven’t, but that’s where the legislation is most likely to arise if that was an eventuality.”

On Monday, an expert report authored by Dr Barbara Lane which was submitted to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found that all residents should have been evacuated from the building much earlier after the ‘stay put’ strategy failed within about 30 minutes.

Dr Lane, a leading fire safety expert, said she was “particularly concerned” by the delay after 2am, when a major incident was declared, until 2.47am before the advice was officially changed to total evacuation.

The first 999 call to the emergency services was made at 00.54 by the occupant of the fourth floor flat where the fire started, Behailu Kebede.

