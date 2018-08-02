A London firefighter has described how he listened to a mother and her young son die over the phone, after lying to them that they would be rescued from Grenfell Tower.

In written evidence to the public inquiry into the disaster, Chrisopher Batcheldor said: “The screaming went on for about 60 seconds. When it stopped I knew then that was it. I hung up the phone.”

The woman was Zainab Deen and her two-year-old son Jeremiah, one of the youngest victims of the fire, who were trapped on the 14th floor of the west London tower. Batcheldor had tried to reassure the frantic mother, known as “Zenay”, that they would be rescued despite knowing that fire crews were unable to pass the 12th floor.

“She said ‘we are going to die’ and I said ‘no you’re not – we are coming to get you’,” he wrote.

Batcheldor said he was on the phone to 22-year-old Zenay for about an hour and a quarter in total, “gagging to hear the door getting kicked in” by firefighters – but it never happened.

“I could hear the little boy crying from the beginning of the call, then I could hear him coughing too,” he said. Some 30-25 minutes later the noises stopped: “Zenay was crying ‘my boy’s dead’. She said ‘I want to be with my son’.

“I said ‘don’t talk like that. We are coming for you. Don’t give up’.”

At that point Batcheldor handed the phone back to Zenay’s brother Francis – who had initially been on the phone with her – imploring him to tell his sister he loved her and to “keep fighting”.