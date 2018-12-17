Part of a major road has been shut in Cheshire after a gritter crashed head first into a house.
The bright yellow vehicle collided with the home near Lower Robin Hood Lane in Helsby village at around 1am on Monday, police said.
Motorists have been advised to stay away from the A56 Chester Road, with a closure expected to stay in place “for several hours”.
Images posted to social media show the bumper of the vehicle contorted from the force of the collision, with the windscreen severely smashed and part of the gritter lodged inside the property.
The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.
All occupants of the house were safe and well, police said, and are staying with friends and family for the time being.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue say the stability of the property is now being assessed.
Cheshire Police said in a statement: “As a result of the collision a full closure is currently in place on the A56 in Helsby; the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, diversions are in place via the M56.
“Anyone with any information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 271042.”