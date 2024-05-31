Guy Ritchie Kate Green via Getty Images

Guy Ritchie has announced a return to the world of TV off the back of his hit show The Gentlemen.

Back in March, the hit series inspired by the British director’s film of the same name began streaming on Netflix, and quickly became a huge success for the platform.

It’s now been revealed he’s been inspired by another of his previous works for his next television venture, which will serve as an origin story for Sherlock Holmes.

While Robert Downey Jr portrayed the titular detective in two Guy Ritchie films, Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to take the lead in this new adaptation, titled Young Sherlock.

Kaya Scodelario and Theo James in The Gentlemen Christopher Rafael/Netflix

“In Young Sherlock, we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Guy said in a statement.

“We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

Young Sherlock is based on the book series by Andy Lane and is expected to begin streaming on Prime Video next year.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Variety via Getty Images

Hero and Guy have previously worked together on the World War II film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which hit cinemas earlier this year.

Prior to that, Hero was known for his roles in the After film series, Harlan Coben’s Safe and the ITV series Cleaning Up, which starred Sheridan Smith and garnered a new audience when it debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

The nephew of fellow actor Ralph Fiennes, he also portrayed a younger version of Voldermort in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.