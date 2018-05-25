Inspired By Meghan Markle's Reception Gown: Halterneck Dresses Under £50

Time may have passed since Meghan Markle stepped out in her Stella McCartney gown for her wedding reception, but frankly many of us are still thinking about that evening dress.

The white halterneck seemed like a fresh and modern choice, especially when paired with an up ’do and Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.

The Duchess of Sussex’s choice of this simple summery cut has made us seek similar shoulder-baring shapes. We’ve rounded up some of the best halterneck choices from the high street, all for under £50. We might as well look regal too.