    • STYLE
    25/05/2018 15:19 BST

    Inspired By Meghan Markle's Reception Gown: Halterneck Dresses Under £50

    Royally inspired.

    Time may have passed since Meghan Markle stepped out in her Stella McCartney gown for her wedding reception, but frankly many of us are still thinking about that evening dress.

    The white halterneck seemed like a fresh and modern choice, especially when paired with an up ’do and Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.

    The Duchess of Sussex’s choice of this simple summery cut has made us seek similar shoulder-baring shapes. We’ve rounded up some of the best halterneck choices from the high street, all for under £50. We might as well look regal too. 

    • ZARA
      Halterneck Pencil Dress, £17.99, UK sizes available S-L, ZARA
    • Next
      Khaki Metallic Halter Dress, £32, UK sizes available 6-22, NEXT
    • Mango
      Halterneck dress, £29.99, sizes 6-14, Mango.
    • ZARA
      Printed Halter Neck Dress, £25.99, UK sizes available S-L, ZARA
    • Forever21
      Striped Plunging Maxi Dress, £26, UK sizes available in S-L, Forever21.
    • Topshop
      Navy Halter Neck Backless Dress by Club L, £35, sizes 8-16, Topshop.
    • Missguided
      White Halter Layer Satin Mini Dress, £12, UK sizes available 4-16,  Missguided
    • ZARA
      Printed Dress With Knot Details, £39.99, UK sizes available XS-XL, ZARA

    Conversations