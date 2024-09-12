No One Was Having As Much Fun On The NTAs Red Carpet As Hannah Waddingham And Davina McCall

Davina McCall celebrates her NTAs win with Hannah Waddingham Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

No recent celebrity has been a gift to awards shows quite like Hannah Waddingham.

At Wednesday night’s NTAs, Hannah was on hand to present the Special Recognition prize to Davina McCall, welcoming the former Big Brother host and Masked Singer panellist with a typically wonderful intro.

After Davina’s speech, she and Hannah then shared a fabulous moment backstage, in which the My Mum Your Dad host admitted winning her own NTA is a dream come true.

Hannah then enthused: “It’s so frickin’ deserved, it’s not even funny.”

hannah waddingham being a true girls girl and sorting out davinas hair before the photo call ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgF9vQ4zmj — daisy (@weltonsmac) September 11, 2024

“I need to go clubbing or something,” Davina then joked, with Hannah sorting out her pal’s hair before they headed into the press room.

“Drink, driiiink,” Hannah was heard singing, with Davina pointing out she’d be sticking to “soft drinks”, having now been sober more than 30 years.

And once they got back on the red carpet together, it’s fair to say it looked like they were enjoying themselves.

Davina McCall and Hannah Waddingham backstage at the 2024 NTAs Shutterstock

Mr Bates vs The Post Office was the top winner at this year’s NTAs, picking up three awards in total, while Ant and Dec were named Best Presenters for the 23rd consecutive year.

Emmerdale beat its usual soap rivals to be awarded Best Serial Drama, although it was Coronation Street’s Peter Ash who was singled out for giving the best performance of the last year.

Meanwhile The Traitors was named Best Reality Competition, I’m A Celebrity scooped the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and Strictly Come Dancing picked up Best Talent Show.