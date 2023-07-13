'Richmond Forever!': Hannah Waddingham Had The Best Response To Ted Lasso's Emmys Success

Hannah Waddingham Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham was absolutely over the moon with Ted Lasso’s success after this year’s Emmy nominations were announced.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy was among the leading shows at the upcoming Emmys, with an impressive 21 nominations.

Advertisement

This included specific nods for cast members Jason Sudeikis, Phil Dunster, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein, as well as Hannah herself, while the show is also in the running for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Reacting to the news, Hannah quoted the film Babe, writing on Instagram: “That’ll do Pig, that’ll do.”

Pointing out that Ted Lasso had received “61 Emmy nominations over three seasons”, she added: “Thank you [Television Academy] from the bottom of our devoted Greyhound hearts. Richmond forever.”

Advertisement

The British performer – who won her first Emmy in 2021 – also directly addressed the Television Academy in an Instagram story post about her latest nomination, writing: “Thank yooooooooooooooou!”

Ted Lasso’s third season came to an end earlier this year, with all signs indicating that it won’t be back for a fourth any time soon.

However, Hannah has made no secret of her hopes for the award-winning show to return – even if its creator and lead star Jason Sudeikis wasn’t on board.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

While Ted Lasso is among this year’s top nominated shows at the Emmys, it’s – perhaps unsurprisingly – Succession that scooped the most nods with 27 in total.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the dystopian drama The Last Of Us has received 24 nominations, and the second season of The White Lotus is just behind on 23.