Tory Minister Calls Harry And Meghan A ‘Troubled Couple’ Who Are ‘Irrelevant’ To UK

A government minister has branded Harry and Meghan “utterly irrelevant” to the UK and urged people to boycott Netflix.

On BBC’s Question Time, employment minister Guy Opperman went as far as to call the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a “very troubled couple”.

Harry and Meghan have been criticised for attacking institutions in Britain during their tell-all documentary.

In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.

The pair signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify after quitting as senior working royals, with the docuseries the first major output for them on the streaming giant.

"The Royal Family is bigger than all of us"



Conservatives' Guy Opperman gives his opinion on the Harry & Meghan programme, arguing that they are "utterly irrelevant to this country" #bbcqt

https://t.co/4LI0DqaK53 pic.twitter.com/RW5mk5ky0y — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 8, 2022

On the BBC’s flagship politics show, Opperman dismissed the US-dwelling couple’s relevance to the UK and the royal family.

He said: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.

“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of this country and the royal family that we all, I believe, support.”

He added: “I don’t think it has a fundamental impact on the royal family. I certainly won’t be watching it. I would urge everyone to boycott Netflix and make sure that we actually focus on the things that matter.”

Harry and Meghan have won me over. If they don’t like Dan Wootton and The Daily Mail, they sound pretty decent.

As for Tory MP Guy Oppenheimer calling them a “troubled couple” - excuse me? They look deliriously happy and in love #BBCQT — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) December 8, 2022

However, he said the extent to which the couple’s lives were “picked over” by the media when they were living in the UK was “unacceptable”.