The Traitors Winner Harry Clark Explains Why He Chose To Spend His £95K Prize Money On These 2 Things

He may have lied, cheated and swindled his way to The Traitors final, but it seems winner Harry Clark isn’t quite so callous when it comes to spending his prize winnings.
The former army engineer stormed his way to the last stage of season two of the BBC reality show, in which a group of so-called “Traitors” deceive their way through the competition undetected to try and win a huge prize fund.
Upon revealing in the final that he was in fact, a “Traitor”, Harry took home the entire £95K sum all for himself.
While Harry didn’t get paid until after the full show had aired, he revealed back in May that he’d barely touched “any” of the prize pot at all, besides helping his parents out with some debts.
Now, the winner has revealed why he actually gave the sum to his parents – along with treating them to a family holiday.
In a recent interview on Lorraine, Harry confirmed that he’d given the money to his mum and dad.
“I just sorted them out,” he said. “My whole way through life, it was just all about my family, my loved ones and my other half. As long as I’m there to provide for my family, that’s all that matters to me.”
Harry added that he was also treating his family to a holiday, prompting host Lorraine Kelly to declare: “See, you’re actually lovely!”
“I don’t actually lie and deceive people all through my life!” replied Harry.
After winning season two of the show, there was some speculation about Harry’s supposedly humble roots as pictures of him aboard a private jet began doing the rounds on social media.
He later clarified that these photos were due to his relationship with CBBC presenter Anna Maynard, whose brothers are singers and social media personalities Conor and Jack Maynard.
Meanwhile, filming for a third season of The Traitors is reportedly already underway, while a celebrity version of The Traitors UK is also reported to be in the works – though fans have some mixed feelings about that.