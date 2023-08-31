Bonnie Wright Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright has admitted there’s one aspect of the film series she still feels disappointed about.

The star played Ginny Weasley in all eight instalments of the wizarding film franchise, with the character first being depicted as the younger sister of Ron Weasley, and later becoming a love interest for Harry.

Speaking on the latest episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Bonnie admitted that she found the lack of screen time for Ginny “a little bit disappointing”, especially as much of her story arc in the original books had to be cut for the films.

“I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance,” Bonnie said.

“Like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film.”

She continued: “Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that.

“That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.

“I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character,’ rather than later realising that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly.”

Bonnie added: “When fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that is like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you.’ And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies.”

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Bonnie Wright and Jessie Cave at a 2009 photocall Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

The character of Ginny Weasley is likely to feature more in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series, which was announced back in April.

Each season of the decade-long show will focus on a different book in the franchise, and has been billed as a “faithful adaptation” of the hugely famous book series, with a brand new cast who are yet to be announced.

It is being made by the US streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max), who has said it will be available to watch globally when it debuts.