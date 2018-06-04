Brian De Palma's Plans For A Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Horror Film Have Not Gone Down Well

Screenwriter Brian De Palma’s choice to create a horror film based around the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations has been met with a mixed reception online.

Over the weekend, Brian told Le Parisien that he was working on a project inspired by the Weinstein accusations, after a number of women came forward to accuse the movie mogul of varying levels of sexual harassment and abuse (Weinstein has denied all allegations of what he has described as “non-consensual sex”).