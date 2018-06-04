EDITION
    ENTERTAINMENT
    04/06/2018 10:36 BST

    Brian De Palma's Plans For A Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Horror Film Have Not Gone Down Well

    Too soon?

    Screenwriter Brian De Palma’s choice to create a horror film based around the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse allegations has been met with a mixed reception online.

    Over the weekend, Brian told Le Parisien that he was working on a project inspired by the Weinstein accusations, after a number of women came forward to accuse the movie mogul of varying levels of sexual harassment and abuse (Weinstein has denied all allegations of what he has described as “non-consensual sex”).

    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    ﻿Brian De Palma

    Brian, who helmed films including ‘Carrie’, ‘Scarface’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’, said: “I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer.

    “My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein, but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.”

    Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
    Harvey Weinstein

    However, the news hasn’t been well-received by everyone, with many on social media that it’s too soon to be using the Weinstein saga, which helped shine a light on both the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, as a launch-pad for entertainment:

    David Mamet was met with a similar reaction earlier this year when it was revealed that he had penned a play about the Harvey Weinstein allegations, while Ryan Murphy was also criticised when he said he was planning a new show called ‘Consent’, inspired by the #MeToo movement.

    Last month, Weinstein was charged with rape and a criminal sex act after alleged attacks on two women, to which his lawyers suggested at the time that the former Miramax boss intended to plead not guilty.

