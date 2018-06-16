Locals Furious After 'Goldfinger' Tycoon Wins Hastings Pier Bid

Toby Melville / Reuters Visitors enjoy the weather as they walk on Hastings Pier. The attraction won the prestigious Stirling Prize for architecture last year.

Campaigners in Hastings have reacted with fury to news that their bid to keep the seaside town’s award-winning pier owned by the community has failed.

Locals said the decision by administrators to approve a hotel tycoon’s bid flies “in the face of public opinion, common sense and business sense.”

Entrepreneur Abid Gulzar has owned nearby Eastbourne Pier since 2015 and owns hotels in the town.

His bid is believed to have been below £100,000, despite Hastings Pier opening in 2016 following a £12.4m renovation financed by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The renovation was a success and the pier was awarded the architect’s equivalent of an Oscar - the Stirling Prize - for outstanding design last year.