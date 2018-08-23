Hurricane Lane is churning toward Hawaii, dumping torrential rain and threatening storm surges and dangerous waves, as schools, government offices and businesses closed and residents stocked up on supplies.

Packing sustained winds of up to 130 miles per hour, Lane could trigger flash floods and landslides, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. More than 30 inches could fall in some places, it said.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” the NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu said in an advisory.

As of Thursday, Lane was centred about 205 miles (330 km) south-southwest of Kailua-Kona, a town on the west coast of the Big Island, the NWS said. Moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph), it was classified as a powerful Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane strength.

The NWS also warned of “very large and damaging surf” along exposed west- and south-facing shorelines, likely leading to significant coastal erosion.

Governor David Ige has urged residents to take the threat seriously and prepare for the worst by setting aside a 14-day supply of water, food and medicines.

All public schools, University of Hawaii campuses and nonessential government offices on the islands of Oahu and Kauai will be closed for at least two days starting on Thursday, Ige said Wednesday.

The shelves of a downtown Honolulu Walmart were stripped of items ranging from canned tuna to dog food as well as bottled water and coolers full of ice after warnings of possible power outages.

“I went to Safeway last night for regular groceries. Everyone was in a panic,” said Thao Nguyen, 35, an employee at a Honolulu branch of Hawaiian shirt retailer Roberta Oaks.