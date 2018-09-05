Millions of families in the UK are now unable to afford a healthy diet, a damning report by The Food Foundation has revealed. Roughly 3.7 million children in the UK come from families who earn less than £15,860 a year, according to the independent think tank. After these families have paid housing costs, they would have to spend, on average, 42% of their income on food just in order to meet the government’s nutrition guidelines.

Elaine is a mum-of-four living in Kent. Her husband had to quit work due to ill health and recently the family was dealt another blow when their benefits were cut by £95 a week. Each week, Elaine struggles to afford to feed her family a healthy diet. She estimates she has between £50-60 per week to spend on food for her household of six, which means she will often go without. To put that into perspective, a family of four would need to spend £103.17 a week to afford a healthy diet, as per the government’s Eatwell Guide.

Unsurprisingly Elaine often finds it’s the least healthy options that are available within her budget. “I really try and my kids eat well,” she says. “But what we are eating is not how I would really like them to eat.” Widening inequality is leading to higher rates of childhood obesity in deprived areas with just over a quarter (26%) of children in Year 6 being obese compared to 11% in England’s more affluent communities. Children in the UK have just returned to school amid growing concerns over holiday hunger. For many parents, the availability of free school meals throughout term-time will provide a huge relief.

