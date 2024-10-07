Heartstopper Fans Left Screaming Over Season 3's Sneaky Doctor Who Easter Egg

This article contains minor spoilers for the third season of Heartstopper.
Heartstopper fans were over the moon to see one particular subtle Easter egg in season three of the Netflix teen drama.
Episode four of the new series takes place over the festive season and sees Charlie heading over to Nick’s place on Christmas Day, after things with his own family prove too much for him.
Together, the couple are seen revisiting a classic Doctor Who episode from 2006, which garnered a big reaction from fans of the show, particularly as Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney joined the cast of the time-hopping BBC show last year.
The scene sparked a big reaction from fans on X – with even the official Doctor Who account getting in on the fun:
Of course, Yasmin isn’t the only member of the cast with a Doctor Who connection.
Heartstopper fave Olivia Colman and new addition Annette Badland have also appeared in the sci-fi show in the past, while even Kit Connor has his own low-key connection to the Who-niverse.
The new season of Heartstopper also contains multiple nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which has caused a lot of conversation due to the fact Joe Locke joined the screen franchise earlier this year in the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along.
Heartstopper newbie Hayley Atwell has her own connection to the MCU, as she previously played Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies.
Joe Locke previously spoke to HuffPost UK about his character’s well-noted aversion to Marvel movies in the lead-up to the show’s release, as seen in the clip below:
All three seasons of Heartstopper are available to stream now on Netflix.