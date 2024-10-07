Heartstopper Fans Left Screaming Over Season 3's Sneaky Doctor Who Easter Egg

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3 Netflix

This article contains minor spoilers for the third season of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper fans were over the moon to see one particular subtle Easter egg in season three of the Netflix teen drama.

Episode four of the new series takes place over the festive season and sees Charlie heading over to Nick’s place on Christmas Day, after things with his own family prove too much for him.

Together, the couple are seen revisiting a classic Doctor Who episode from 2006, which garnered a big reaction from fans of the show, particularly as Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney joined the cast of the time-hopping BBC show last year.

The scene sparked a big reaction from fans on X – with even the official Doctor Who account getting in on the fun:

SCREAMED SO LOUD THEYRE WATCHING THE DAVID TENNANT DOCTOR WHO EP FOR CHRISTMAS THIS IS EVERYTHING 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vsdPrnb63e — mila! (@artofckery) October 3, 2024

doctor who exists in the heartstopper universe so how do they feel about donna’s new daughter — em 💛 heartstopper spoilers (@fangedfour) October 3, 2024

Yes I saw the clip of doctor who in heartstopper. No I don’t want to talk about it. — sofia (@sofiaisconfused) October 5, 2024

the perfect episode to watch with your soulmate, or at least your heartstopper 💖👀 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/aVaqRiu9ru — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 4, 2024

no bc them watching doctor who while yaz was just in doctor who oh the heartstopper multiverse of madness thickens https://t.co/1Ts3R1o65l — dim🍉| omitb, agatha, 911 + 911:LS SPOILERS (@dimnor__) October 5, 2024

Of course, Yasmin isn’t the only member of the cast with a Doctor Who connection.

They’ve been watching #DoctorWho for quite some time ✨#Heartstopper



(Credit to Kieran Highman for pointing this out 😆) pic.twitter.com/gRkvHeS7aN — TardisMonkey 🦖 🍂 (@tardis_monkey) October 4, 2024

The new season of Heartstopper also contains multiple nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – which has caused a lot of conversation due to the fact Joe Locke joined the screen franchise earlier this year in the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along.

Heartstopper newbie Hayley Atwell has her own connection to the MCU, as she previously played Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies.

Them watching Doctor Who and Marvel in Heartstopper must get rather confusing at points… pic.twitter.com/p8hRf76rQm — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) October 6, 2024

Joe Locke previously spoke to HuffPost UK about his character’s well-noted aversion to Marvel movies in the lead-up to the show’s release, as seen in the clip below:

