Here's Where You've Seen The New Additions To The Cast Of Heartstopper Season 3 Before

Once again, Kit Connor and Joe Locke return as central couple Nick and Charlie, with supporting cast Yasmin Finney, William Gao and Tobie Donovan among the regular cast members also back in action for the new series.

But you might have also noticed a few new additions to the cast of season three, that could ring a little familiar to Heartstopper viewers.

Here’s a bit more about where you might have seen them before…

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell in Hearstopper (left) and Captain America: The First Avenger (right) Netflix/Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Even if you think Heartstopper is your first time being introduced to Hayley Atwell (who plays Nick’s aunt Diane, in Olivia Colman’s absence), the chances are you’ve seen her before without realising it.

She initially got her start on the big screen in period pieces like Brideshead Revisited and The Duchess, as well as an acclaimed (and Golden Globe-nominated) performance in the show The Pillars Of The Earth, before appearing as Peggy Carter in the Captain America movies.

More recently, she joined the Mission: Impossible series, and is due to share the screen with Tom Cruise once again in the upcoming ninth instalment. Later this month, you can also hear Hayley as the voice of Lara Croft in Netflix’s new animated Tomb Raider series.

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan in Heartstopper (left) and with Marisa Abela in Back To Black (right) Netflix/Focus Features

His other acclaimed work includes the indie film Happy-Go-Lucky, the Irvine Welsh adaptation Filth and the period drama Vera Drake, co-starring Imelda Staunton.

Annette Badland

Annette Badland in Heartstopper (left) and EastEnders (right) Netflix/BBC

Soap fans will recognise Annette Badland for her performance as Aunt Babe in EastEnders, but her on-screen work dates back almost 50 years.

Some of her stand-out performances include the movie Little Voice, the hit football series Ted Lasso, Channel 4 comedy Big Boys and the first series of the Doctor Who reboot in 2005.

Darragh Hand

Darragh Hand in Heartstopper (left) and Silent Witness (right) Netflix/BBC

Heartstopper is Darragh Hand’s biggest role to date, joining the fun as a new love interest for Charlie’s sister Jenny.

He has done a few big shows so far, though, including Silent Witness and the ITV drama Grace.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper (left) and Bridgerton (right) Netflix

Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey makes a brief cameo in one episode of Heartstopper as a social media influencer that Charlie harbours a crush on.

Before being cast in his break-out role of Anthony Bridgerton, you may have seen Jonathan in Chewing Gum, Broadchurch, W1A or Fellow Travelers.