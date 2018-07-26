Heatwave Could Kill 7,000 A Year By 2050 'Unless Government Takes Action'

PA Wire/PA Images Heatwaves could lead to the deaths of 7,000 people a year by 2050, MPs have warned.

The number of people dying in heatwaves will triple over the next three decades unless the government takes urgent action, MPs have warned.

As the UK swelters in record-breaking temperatures, a damning report from the Commons Environmental Audit Committee published on Thursday accused the government of “playing pass the parcel” with the issue of potentially-deadly weather conditions.

According to the report, heatwaves reaching record highs of 38.5C will hit the UK every other year by the 2040s, while the average number of heat-related deaths is expected to reach 7,000 a year by 2050.

Warning that cautions around heatwaves are currently welcomed as “barbeque alerts”, committee chair Mary Creagh called on the government to develop a strategy “to protect our ageing population”.

“Heatwaves cause premature deaths from cardiac, kidney and respiratory disease,” the Labour MP said, adding that they also threaten “wellbeing and productivity”.

Almost 2,200 people in the UK died in just 10 days in August 2003 after temperatures hit 38.5C in England.

Meanwhile, the committee discovered that hospitals currently overheat to 30C when the temperature is just 22C outside, and that only half of the UK’s major roads are surfaced with materials designed to withstand high temperatures.