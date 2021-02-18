Health Minister Helen Whately Unable To Say What A Nurse Earns

Health minister Helen Whately was caught out on Wednesday when she was unable to say what a newly qualified nurse earns.

In an interview with LBC, she was asked by presenter Nick Ferrari if she was “aware” of the salary.

Whately, the minister for social care, said there had been “an increase in pay for newly qualified nurses of 12%”.

Ferrari asked: “What would he or she make then? With that 12%, roughly what would that come in at minister?

“Do you know I don’t have that figure at my fingertips,” Whately said.

Ferrari told her: “I would suggest that perhaps your team might have given you the figure for what a nurse makes.

“But I’ll tell you, it’s £24,000, give or take for newly qualified. It rises to £33,000 on average, once you’ve got years of training.”

Whately said the government wanted to “make sure there is the right support” for nurses but was “not just a matter of pay”.