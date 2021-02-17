Remember Operation Moonshot? Well, Here's What Happened With Matt Hancock's Testing Plan

When Matt Hancock unveiled his Operation Moonshot plan for mass testing in parliament, MPs broke into laughter.

The health secretary hit back at the “naysayers”, who in September doubted the government’s ability to roll out daily rapid Covid testing to millions by early 2021.

Claiming testing would be extended to workplaces, entertainment venues, football stadiums, GP surgeries, pharmacies and schools, Hancock said the UK must “innovate our way out of this crisis”.

The government spent £800m on a job lot of quick-turnaround lateral flow tests in October and is sitting on a massive supply.

So, as Boris Johnson is set to unveil a roadmap out of lockdown on Monday, what is happening with plans for quick-fire testing?

Are rapid Covid tests reliable?

Lateral flow tests (LFT) can turn around results in as little as 30 minutes after a person takes a swab from their nose or throat.

Much like a pregnancy test, they offer a visual result without the need for a lab, but a large question mark hangs over how reliable they are.

They were designed to root out infected people with a high viral load who are asymptomatic.