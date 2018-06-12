Here's What To Expect From Today's Crunch Commons Brexit Votes

Theresa May today faces one of her biggest leadership tests, as MPs prepare for a series of crunch votes on the Government’s Brexit legislation.

The Commons will have its say on 15 proposed House of Lords amendments to the EU withdrawal bill - including one which would give Parliament a “meaningful vote” on the PM’s final deal and future negotiations - in a marathon session starting at 1pm.

The most significant of the votes - and perhaps the most important Commons decision of the year so far - is expected at around 4pm.

That’s when we will find out just how many Tory “Remainer rebels” really do mean business on Brexit, as MPs decide whether to give themselves a final say.

A report by Matthew Parris in The Times - backed up by the shock resignation of justice minister and ardent Remainer Philip Lee on Tuesday morning - suggested the moment could be so historic that it “could evince some quiet heroism from unexpected people”.

But for the 48% of voters holding out for a hero until the end of the night, it’s still unclear if they’ll find a rebel leader – or if that rebel leader is Dominic Grieve.

The leading Conservative pro-Europe MP tabled an 11th-hour compromise amendment to the bill on Monday night, calling on the government to back his bid to prevent a “no-deal” Brexit.

Here are the 13 amendments, and what to expect from them, as the key votes take place:

1. Enhanced protection for certain areas of EU legislation

This amendment stops the Government changing any EU law relating to the environment, consumers and employment without putting it before MPs first. It contains the caveat that MPs can examine changes in smaller groups – meaning they won’t be held up by scrutiny in the Commons chamber.

2. ‘Charter of Fundamental Rights’

The charter covers a range of rights – such as a right to life, freedom of religion, and fair working conditions – and is the yardstick against which all EU law is drawn up against. The Government believes there is no need to copy over the charter as it merely repeats much of UK law. Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve has led the charge on keeping the charter on the statute books after Brexit.

3. ‘Powers of legal challenge’

This amendment takes the power away from ministers to decide when law brought back from the EU can be changed. Without this amendment, the Government could theoretically agree to keeping the Charter of Fundamental Rights, and then immediately challenge it after Brexit.

4. ‘Legal compliance’