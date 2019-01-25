Good News If You’re Pregnant Or A New Mum And Worried About Returning To Work

If you’re about to have a baby – or have recently given birth – chances are you’re already worrying about what will happen when you go back to work.

The transition from employment to parenthood and back again leaves many feeling anxious and vulnerable. Not only do you have to deal with a dollop of guilt over leaving your little one, you’re probably also experiencing a hefty dose of self-doubt – can you really still remember how to do your job?

Add to that worries over discrimination and redundancy, and it’s a miracle women work up the nerve to return to the office at all; particularly when research shows 54,000 British women a year may lose their jobs due to pregnancy and maternity.

But things are set to change: under new plans unveiled by ministers to counter discrimination at work, pregnant women and new mums are set to receive even greater job protection than their colleagues.

