LEON NEAL via Getty Images A box of Cadbury's Heroes chocolates (before the shake-up)

Is Cadbury now your Hero – or your enemy – now its made a significant change to the mini Twirl bars just weeks before Christmas?

That’s right – instead of of several diddy chocolates (which you can either share out or find quickly and keep for yourself), Cadbury has now replaced the several Twirl minis with two full-sized bars within boxes of Heroes.

And as all chocolate-lovers know, Twirls are perhaps among the hardest bars to snap in half because of their flaky innards – so even if you were feeling charitable and wanted to share, you know it’s going to get messy.

Responses online were...mixed. One person tweeted that the new addition was “absolutely massive” in the box, and led to “carnage at curry night”.

BIG NEWS.



Just found a big Twirl in the Heroes box. Absolutely massive. Carnage at curry night. @CadburyUK pic.twitter.com/odiGZzvBHs — Natalie Rees (@definataliemayb) September 2, 2022

Another pointed out this was hardly a suitable addition for the “Miniature Heroes” box.

This is the Twirl in our box of Miniature Heroes. Only they're not Miniature Heroes any more - they're just Heroes!! And some of them are randomly massive!@CadburySG what is this madness ?! 😱@UKCelebrations you're warned - none of this silliness!@QualityStreetUK save us! pic.twitter.com/ykMZHn8DEM — icouldntcarless (@icouldntcarless) November 6, 2022

Others were simply bewildered.

#cadburys is there a prize when finding a lying twirl #pinocchio in a heroes box? #twirl clearly has escaped from other friends 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JbKVcgwj7k — Sarah (@SazSazzle) August 16, 2022

It comes after national fury broke out earlier this month when Celebrations announced it was pulling the divisive coconut chocolate minis, Bounty, from boxes.

This understandably made headlines everywhere – only for the chocolates to be included in all tubs after all.

Mars Wrigley has since confirmed these special tubs will be available only at some Tesco stores ahead of Christmas, from November 8, and will be marked with special packaging for non-Bounty lovers.

I have questions...

My celebrations clearly has bounties and whats going on with the Twirl in my heroes?? 😂😂😂#Celebrations #Heroes @CadburyUK pic.twitter.com/qhPVmoIkeS — Demi-leigh Freeman (@MissDFreeman) November 3, 2022

And, it turns out there may be a simple explanation for the giant Twirls, too.

Cadbury announced in September that it was struggling with supply chain issues, meaning its Christmas produce would be affected.

The confectionery company is yet to reveal what’s behind these issues, but it also struggled to keep up with Flake demand over the summer.

According to the MailOnline, a spokesperson for Modelez, Cadbury’s parent company, said: “To ensure we can continue to bring our loyal consumers the products they know and love, we have temporarily substituted bitesize Cadbury Twirl in Heroes Tubs, to the slightly largest Twirl 21g.

“This is across a small percentage of tubs produced. Rest assured, consumers can enjoy the same amount of chocolate as before with the overall weight of the product remaining the same.”

