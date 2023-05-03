23 Hilarious Tweets Summing Up The Absolute Carnage Of Soft Play

Soft play is a necessary evil for lots of parents – it keeps little ones busy and helps them burn off energy, while also being all kinds of chaotic and gross.
It’s not unheard of to come across an unclaimed turd in the ball pit, or to be urinated on by a child from the higher levels. You might even pick up a souvenir on your visit like a vomiting bug or your seventh cold of the month.
And woe betide any parent that decides to (foolishly) step foot in those overstimulating play barns after a night on the booze. Spoiler alert: hangovers and soft play do not – under any circumstances – mix.
Here, parents have very succinctly summarised the absolute chaos and despair that is visiting soft play with kids – and if you don’t laugh at the absurdity of it all, you’ll most certainly cry.