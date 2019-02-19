Sajid Javid stands accused of “playing politics” after IS teen Shamima Begum was stripped of her British citizenship.

According to a letter sent to Begum’s family, the home secretary, who is viewed as a leading candidate to replace Theresa May, ordered the move against the 19-year-old Londoner on Tuesday.

It followed appeals from Begum to be allowed to return to the UK after she fled Bethnal Green for Syria as a 15-year-old to join the Islamic State terror group.

Javid now faces claims he is prepared to flout international law in order to pitch for the Tory leadership.

International rules forbid making people stateless by revoking their only citizenship, but it is possible Begum, who is of Bangladeshi heritage, held dual citizenship.

Joanna Cherry, the SNP’s home affairs and justice spokeswoman and a barrister, told HuffPost UK: “Unless this young woman holds dual citizenship the home secretary’s action may be in breach of international law. There is also the welfare of an innocent child to be considered.

“One is left with the very strong suspicion that the home secretary is more concerned with playing to the gallery and furthering his leadership ambitions than with due process.”

Begum was part of a trio of girls from Bethnal Green Academy to travel to the war-torn nation to support the terror group in February 2015.

Her family’s lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, described her family as “very disappointed” over the move and said they are “considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision”.

The letter to her family read: “Please find enclosed papers that relate to a decision taken by the Home Secretary, to deprive your daughter, Shamima Begum, of her British citizenship.

“In light of the circumstances of your daughter, the notice of the Home Secretary’s decision has been served of file today (19 February), and the order removing her British citizenship has subsequently been made.”