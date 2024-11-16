Thought The Stars Of Hot Frosty Looked Familiar? Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Before

Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert in Netflix's Hot Frosty Netflix

We’ve only just passed the halfway mark of November, but apparently people are already flocking to watch Christmas films in their droves.

If you’re not familiar with the new Netflix original, it centres around a young widow whose life changes when she accidentally brings a snowman to life with a magic scarf (yes, really), only to discover that, as the title suggests, he’s actually extremely hot.

And for those who are familiar with Hot Frosty, you might have found yourself pondering exactly where you’ve seen certain members of the cast before.

Well, wonder no more. Here’s a quick guide to where you recognise the stars of Hot Frosty from...

Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert in Mean Girls Paramount

Lacey Chabert’s most famous role is as Regina George’s second-in-command, Gretchen Wieners, in the cult teen comedy Mean Girls (y’know, the one whose dad invented toaster strudel).

As well as playing Gretchen, Lacey is also a voice actor, playing Eliza Thornberry in the animated series The Wild Thornberrys and originating the role of Meg Griffin in Family Guy, before Mila Kunis took over the character.

The US star is also no stranger to a Christmas movie or two, appearing in *deep breath* A Christmas Melody, All I Want For Christmas Is You, Black Christmas, A Royal Christmas and The Three That Saved Christmas, to name but a few.

Dustin Milligan

Dustin Milligan in Schitt's Creek CBC

Dustin Milligan plays the titular Hot Frosty, and will be familiar to Schitt’s Creek fans for his portrayal as Ted Mullens in all six seasons of the Emmy-winning comedy.

The Canadian performer got his start in the teen drama 90210 as Ethan Ward, and has since appeared in X Company, A Simple Favor and the star-studded reality show RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson in The Office Chris Haston/NBC

Craig Robinson was previously nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the rest of his co-stars in The Office, in which he played warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin.

He’s also known for his work on Mr Robot and his many collaborations with Seth Rogen, which have included Pineapple Express, This Is The End and the X-rated animated comedy Sausage Party.

More recently, he fronted the US version of The Masked Dancer and took the lead in the comedy Killing It, on which he was also executive producer.

Joe Lo Truglio

Joe Lo Truglio in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Erica Parise /NBC

If you’ve seen the police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the chances are you remember Joe for his portrayal of detective Charles Boyle, the right-hand man of Andy Samberg’s character.

As well as his own career as a stand-up, Joe also has roles in a number of hit American comedies including Superbad, Role Models, Wet Hot American Summer and I Love You, Man.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset Netflix

No, you weren’t mistaken, that was, indeed, Selling Sunset’s own Chrishell Stause playing Jan.

Before venturing into the world of real estate, Chrishell was a US soap star, with long-standing roles in both All My Children and Days Of Our Lives.

Since her new-found rise to fame, she’s also competed on Dancing With The Stars and the US version of The Traitors.

Katy Mixon

Katy Mixon as Victoria Flynn in Mike And Molly CBS

Katy’s TV work has included leading roles in American Housewife and Eastbound And Down.

Comedy fans might remember her from her performance opposite Melissa McCarthy in Mike And Molly or her short stint in Two And A Half Men.

Like co-star Lacey, Hot Frosty is also not Katy’s first time at the festive rodeo, as she previously appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn in the comedy Four Christmases.

Lauren Holly

Lauren Holly in NCIS CBS

Again, Lauren already had plenty of Christmas films to her name before being cast in Hot Frosty, such as The Town That Christmas Forgot, Christmas Catch and Country Roads Christmas.

NCIS devotees will also remember her for her role as Jenny Shepard in three seasons of the police drama, while her additional film work has included Dumb And Dumber and Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.

More recently, she also played Monique in Tiny Pretty Things and Joanne Kowalski in Family Law.

Sherry Miller

Sherry Miller in Queer As Folk Showtime

Like Hot Frosty co-star Dustin Milligan, Sherry will be a familiar face to Schitt’s Creek fans thanks to her two-episode stint as Bev in the hit Canadian comedy.