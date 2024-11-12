This Christmas Rom-Com Is Already The Biggest Film On Netflix Right Now

Meet Me Next Christmas is the biggest film on Netflix right now Netflix

Apparently when Mariah Carey declared that it was time to start getting in the festive mood last week, people didn’t need any encouragement.

Despite still being six weeks away from the big day, a new Christmas movie on Netflix is already the most-watched film on the platform right now.

Last week, the streaming giant debuted Meet Me Next Christmas, one of its signature Yuletide rom-coms about a woman who embarks on a cross-country trek to try and get a ticket for a Pentatonix concert on Christmas Eve.

Pop singer Christina Milian (yes, she of Dip It Low, AM To PM and Jennifer Lopez’s Play fame) takes the lead as Layla, while former NFL star Devale Ellis plays her love interest Teddy.

The film also features appearances from the Pentatonix as themselves, while Canada’s Drag Race champion Priyanka also makes a cameo.

Devale Ellis and Christina Milian in Meet Me Next Christmas Netflix

At the time of writing, Meet Me Next Christmas is number one on the platform, ahead of films like Hidden Figures and A Man Called Otto, as well as the Netflix originals Don’t Move and Woman Of The Hour.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already watched Meet Me Next Christmas and it’s got you in the Christmas spirit, you’ll be pleased Netflix has plenty more where that came from later this year.

Still to come in the month ahead, there’s the Lindsay Lohan offering Our Little Christmas, while Chad Michael Murray is due to make an appearance in The Merry Gentlemen, a film that dares to ask: “What if Magic Mike… but Christmas?”

There’s also the rom-com Hot Frosty, starring Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert as a woman who’s stunned to find her snowman has come to life (and he looks good), and the animated movie That Christmas, from the imagination of Love Actually creator Richard Curtis.

December will also see the debut of chart-topping US singer Sabrina Carpenter’s first ever festive special, A Nonsense Christmas.

