'Not Worth It' – Guests Leave Scathing Trip Advisor Reviews For Quarantine Hotels

The reviews are in for England’s quarantine hotels – and it’s fair to say they’re not glowing.

Anyone arriving in the UK from one of the 33 “red list” countries must self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days to stop the spread of “potentially harmful variants” of coronavirus.

They have to pay £1,750 for the pleasure, a fee that covers the cost of the hotel, transport and the two Covid tests they must take.

But reviews on Trip Advisor are questioning the eye-watering amount – with one guest claiming the programme is being run “on the cheap” because guests have no choice but to pay up.

One person staying at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Heathrow said the hotel was being “disrespectful” to its guests.

They said: “For Covid reasons, no one cleans the room and the only way to leave the room for 15min to get a bit of fresh air is if you are escorted, hence is already a difficult situation to be in and to make our stay even more awful, the food is completely disgusting and served in paper boxes with paper cutlery.

“We had to ask for normal plates but now we need to wash them in the sink without any soap... and we are PAYING for this!”

Posting photos of their meals, including Monday’s breakfast of “field mushroom bagel with fried egg and cheese”, they added: “The food is so awful that we order some McDonald’s after receiving our last dinner!”