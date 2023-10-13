4 Ways The Israel Conflict Has Impacted UK Life Over The Last Week

: A view of destroyed buildings at the Gaza Strip after Israeli airstrikes that continue on the seventh day in Gaza City, Gaza on October 13, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israel’s ongoing conflict with Palestinian militants may be far away, but it’s having a profound impact on life around the world – including the UK.

At the moment, despite voicing support for the Israelis after Hamas’ brutal attacks and sorrow for the suffering in Gaza, none of the Western powers are directly involved yet.

In fact, UK PM Rishi Sunak has said he is keen to prevent “further escalation” in the region, and the US secretary of state Anthony Blinken has promised “intensive diplomacy” to stop more nations wading into the conflict.

But, the horrendous eruption of violence in the Middle East has still triggered ripples all around the world. Here’s how.

1. International citizens likely to be hostages

When Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, it took at least 150 people, including women and children, hostage – and it has killed more than a thousand people in the days since.

The majority of those taken are believed to be Israeli, but US President Joe Biden said on Monday that it was “likely” American citizens were among them.

UK defence secretary Grant Shapps also said it was “highly likely” that there were British civilians among the hostages on Thursday.

However, there’s been no confirmation about the hostages’ nationalities yet.

They are currently being hidden by Hamas in Gaza, and Israel does not plan to stop its siege of the region until they are released.

According to the Washington Post, people from 23 countries outside of Israel and Palestinian territories have been killed in the conflict. That includes Europeans, those from North and South America, Africa and Asia.

The UK is in the process of organising flights out of Israel for vulnerable Brits and diplomats, although it will cost £300 per passenger.

Protesters in solidarity with Israel and in solidarity with Palestine have popped up across the UK recently Getty

2. Jewish schools in the UK

Several Jewish schools closed in north London on Friday due to safety concerns.

One parent told Sky News that he had been advised to change his children’s uniforms so “they are not signalling in any way they are Jewish”.

Downing Street declared it was putting £3 million aside for the Community Security Trust, on Thursday, to protect the UK’s Jewish population.

3. Rows over flags

The FA announced on Thursday that the Wembley arch will not be lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, despite calls for the landmark to show solidarity with Tel Aviv.

Only flags supporting the two teams playing on Friday will be permitted into the stadium, too, while players will be wearing black armbands to show support for all the victims of the war.

The UK’s culture secretary Lucy Frazer posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say she was “disappointed” by the FA’s decision.

Police around the UK won’t stop people waving Palestinian flags either, while France has banned pro-Palestinian protests – and arrested anyone who defies them.

I am extremely disappointed by the FA’s decision not to light up the Wembley Stadium arch following last weekend’s horrific terrorist attacks in Israel, and have made my views clear to the FA. — Lucy Frazer (@lucyfrazermp) October 12, 2023

4. BBC criticised over language for Hamas

The BBC has been dragged into a row about bias over its reluctance to use the word “terrorist” to describe any Hamas fighter.

Following a widespread backlash, it justified the decision on Wednesday, saying it was following its editorial guidelines.

The broadcaster’s head of editorial policy and standard, David Jordan, said: “It’s a policy that’s been applied to conflicts around the world and indeed conflicts in our own country.

“We didn’t have a policy of describing the IRA as terrorists throughout the Troubles in Northern Ireland. To this day, we don’t call republican splinter groups, for example, and others terrorists in that context.”