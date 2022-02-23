15 Ways To Elevate Your Tea From A Lowly Cuppa To A Total Treat

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
There’s something wonderfully calming and soothing about a perfectly brewed cup of tea. The steam, the aroma, the overwhelming sense of comfort that comes over you as you take that first sip. And the caffeine kick (unless you’re a decaf queen, all respect to you)
Everyone has their own opinion when it comes to making the perfect cuppa. And while we’ll probably never settle the ‘is-it-milk-first-or-after?’ debate, it is possible to take your basic brew up a notch for a more indulgent treat.
Feeling like your cuppa is lacking a little something? Bored of your bog-standard ‘builder’s brew’? Perhaps it’s time to upgrade your tea-drinking experience with one of our best buys for tea lovers.
A little investment is worth it, given you probably have at least a few cups of the stuff a day! So read on, and remember: regardless of whether you drink it green, black, herbal or milky as you like, your tea can only get better.