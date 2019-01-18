Dreading The Incoming Arctic Blast? How To Make The Most Of It, As Illustrated By Dogs

Temperatures are set to reach freezing point by the end of the week, with some areas in Scotland and East Anglia seeing lows of -5C. Cold air and occasional snow flurries can be pretty inconvenient – cold hands aren’t the one.
But there are ways to find joy in the cooler weather. Here’s what we’re looking forward to, as illustrated by man’s best friend.
Rekindling Our Love Of Blankets
And fleecy dressing gowns. And cosy socks. And thick PJs – basically all of the comfy clothes you wear around your house to be snuggly and warm.
Nailing That Park Run
There’s nothing like going for a run when the air is crisp and cold, and the sun is shining. If you’ve put off your weekend run because of rain and gloom, now’s your chance to go hit that personal best.
Digging Out That Fresh Winter Coat
Remember that thick winter jacket you bought in September but haven’t had the chance to wear? Now’s your chance – and the same goes for that new hat and scarf set you got for Christmas.
Having The Perfect Excuse For A Big Night In
If it’s cold outside, or even snowing, you’ve got yourself a great reason to stay indoors and hibernate. An added bonus – it’ll save you some cash.
Enjoying The Cooler Commute
No sweaty armpits, no stuffy air – it’s time to bask in room temperature (or slightly cooler) buses, train and tube carriages. Hallelujah.
Soaking In Hot Baths
After spending time in the freezing outdoors, a hot bath is a must (or a hot shower, if you’re that way inclined). Make the most of pamper time with face and hair masks, and exfoliate that dead skin.
Making The Most Of Winter Activities
You might as well try some wintery activities if it’s cold out. Never been ice skating? Hit your local ice rink. Always wanted to try skiing? Head to an indoor ski slope. Weekend plans = sorted.
Hitting The Snow
If you’re lucky enough to get snow where you live, get outside and have some fun. Make a snowman, have a snowball fight, go sledding with the kids – embrace your inner child, just make sure you wrap up warm.