Life

Our 7 Favourite Festive Buys From The John Lewis Christmas Ad

From *that* cute Christmas jumper to a Peruvian pine tree, here's how to shop the John Lewis ad.

Shopping Writer

Fancy Nathan's decorations or Skye's Christmas jumper? They could be yours.
John Lewis and PartnersPA
Fancy Nathan's decorations or Skye's Christmas jumper? They could be yours.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The John Lewis advert is here, which means Christmas has officially started – and we’re ready to shop!

This year’s ad, titled ‘Unexpected Guest’, follows 14-year-old Nathan and space traveller Skye, who crash lands in the woods near his home.

Not only is the advert as heart-warming as we’ve come to expect, it’s packed full of some of the retailer’s best festive products.

From the Christmas jumper that Nathan gifts Skye to the stars on the tree, there’s a wide selection of seasonal products to choose from.

Want to recreate the magic in your home? We’ve got you covered.

1
Navy Women's Christmas Jumper
John Lewis
You can buy the Christmas jumper that Nathan gives to Skye before she leaves (without the lights though) – and it's available in a range of sizes.

Get your Christmas Advert Jumper for £29
2
Peruvian Pine Unlit Christmas Tree
John Lewis
Looking to recreate the beauty of the decorations in Nathan's home? Start with this 7ft artificial Peruvian Pine. All it needs is some decorations.

Get your Peruvian Pine Unlit Christmas Tree for £229
3
Gemstone Forest Geometric Deer Tree Decoration
John Lewis
This gloriously luxurious prancing prancing deer is the perfect Christmas tree accompaniment.

Get your Geometric Gold Deer Tree Decoration for £6
4
Gemstone Forest Pink Dried Flower Bauble
John Lewis
This bright, beautiful pretty-in-pink Christmas tree bauble can be seen hanging on the tree in the advert.

Add one to your tree for £5
5
John Lewis 18-Piece Plane Cutlery Set
John Lewis
This sleek and stylish set is the perfect festival table accessory for six place settings – gold is the colour of the season.

Get the 18-Piece Plane Cutlery Set for £60
6
LSA International Recycled Glass Tumblers
John Lewis
Add these gorgeous tumblers to your table layout to add an extra flash of (green) glamour.

Get four LSA International Mia Recycled Glass Tumblers for £28
7
Denby Modern Deco Christmas Porcelain Plates
John Lewis
These gold and white star patterned plates are perfect for adding a little glitz to your dinner table this Christmas.

Get your Denby Modern Deco Christmas plates for £13 each
Suggest a correction
ChristmashomeHome and GardenshoppingJohn Lewis