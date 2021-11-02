How To Stay Awake When You're Really, Really Sleepy

Be it lectures, meetings, or even the cinema, sometimes you can’t help but doze off during important moments.

At least we’re not the president of the free world though. Unfortunately for him, Joe Biden was seen nodding off during the first day of the pivotal climate conference COP26.

It seemed the US president couldn’t keep his eyes open during human rights activist Eddie Ndopu’s speech on the climate’s impact on disabled people.

Eyes drooping shut is certainly not ideal, particularly when all the world’s cameras are on you.

So, how can you reenergise yourself when all you really, really want to do is sleep? Thankfully, there are a few things you can do, besides, you know, actually going to sleep.

James Wilson, aka The Sleep Geek, a sleep expert at Beingwell, says sleeping during the day can inhibit our ability to sleep at night – so it’s (usually) good not to get into the habit.

“We are often afflicted by this lethargy between 1-3pm and between 5-7pm, which is where we have a natural lull,” he tells HuffPost UK. “There is something we can do about it.”

A really great way to increase our energy levels in the day is to expose ourselves to natural daylight, says Wilson.

“This increases our production of cortisol, the wakeup hormone, and will diminish the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps us sleep,” he says.

“Light exercise is really helpful in waking us from lethargy and stopping us feeling sleepy. Try a brisk walk for 10 minutes to get the body and brain going again.”

But what if you’re stuck in a conference, or at your work desk? You can’t exactly start doing jumping jacks to wake up.

Wilson adds: “If you are at work, change the task you are doing if you feel yourself dropping off. Take five minutes to compose yourself and find something more stimulating. This can prevent our eyes getting heavy and a visit to the land of nod.”

Another thing that’s important to note is why you are so sleepy in the first place. Do you struggle to drop off at night, or wake in the night and struggle to get up in the morning?

Switching up your routine during the day can help with consistent sleep.

“Try to have a consistent source of fuel during the day, if we have highs created by sugar and caffeine, these will be followed by lows where we are liable to fall asleep at our desks,” Wilson suggests.

“If we are prone to feeling sleepy after lunch, making sure our meal isn’t too heavy and lethargy inducing is important. A heavy meal, something like fish and chips for example, can leave us feeling listless and lacking in energy.”

He also recommends focussing on your wake up routine as much as your sleep routine.