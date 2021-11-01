Twitter @zachjourno US president Joe Biden had his eyes closed at COP26

Joe Biden looked like he was just taking a quick nap during the first day of COP26, the UN’s landmark climate summit on Monday.

The US president couldn’t keep his eyes open during human rights activist Eddie Ndopu’s speech on the climate’s impact to disabled people.

The US president had arrived in Scotland that morning, touching down in Air Force One in Edinburgh before making his way to Glasgow 45 miles away.

It’s worth noting that the president’s usual base in Washington DC is currently four hours behind UK time.

But Biden had just come from the G-20 Summit – where 20 of the world’s most economically developed nations meet for annual talks – in Rome, which is actually one hour ahead of UK time.

The talks have also been hailed as a final chance to get a handle on the climate crisis, and more than 100 world leaders have gathered in Scotland to mark this 12-day conference, making Biden’s blunder all the more embarrassing.