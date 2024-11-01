Hugh Grant's Frank 4 Word-Answer On How He Chooses His Roles

Hugh Grant in the trailer for Heretic. A24

If there’s one thing we can rely on Hugh Grant for, it’s brutal honesty.

The Bafta winner is currently on a press tour for his unsettling new horror movie Heretic, which some critics have already gone as far as saying is “one of his best” ever.

Sitting down with HuffPost UK, we asked Hugh how he decides which projects to take on, with the actor having played hugely varied roles in recent years; a right-leaning historian in Netflix’s Death To… series, a thespian with a vendetta in Paddington 2 and, of course, a surly Oompa Loompa in the musical Wonka.

Advertisement

“Well I sit around and wait, which is not what I’m supposed to do,” Hugh admitted.

“People develop their own projects, they have books they’re passionate about, or ideas they’re passionate about.”

And as for Hugh? “I can’t be bothered,” he frankly tells us.

So how does he end up in these roles?

“I sit around and wait and sometimes something pops into my inbox that gets my juices flowing like this one,” he added.

Hugh’s latest film Heretic is now in cinemas – and he’s certainly in his villain era.

The A24 horror centres around two young Mormon women who knock on the wrong door when out on a mission to convert people to their religion.

Having enthusiastically welcomed the two missionaries – played by Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and The Fabelmans star Chloe East – into his home, Hugh’s character sinisterly warns them: “I think it’s time… time for enlightenment.”

Advertisement

You can watch the clip from our interview with Hugh below: