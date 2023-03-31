Hugh Grant Reveals The One Movie He'd 'Happily Shred' From His Film Credits

Hugh Grant Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Hugh Grant has admitted there’s one film he wouldn’t be gutted to see disappear from his list of credits.

The Love Actually actor appeared on James Corden’s US chat show The Late Late Show earlier this week, where he played the oft-revealing Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts game.

Faced with having to eat a less than savoury dish if he did not answer the question, Hugh was asked which of his previous films he would erase from his IMDb page.

“The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really,” he told James.

“As you know, as someone in the industry, it’s one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can’t bring the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on the film into it, so that’s my dilemma.”

“The Lady And The Highwayman,” Hugh finally said, naming the 1989 film.

Hugh with co-star Lysette Anthony in The Lady And The Highwayman Moviestore/Shutterstock

He explained: “Mid-’80s, made for television film. I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy.

“Low budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

“When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’ And, er, it’s poor.”

He added: “I apologise to all of my wonderful colleagues on it.”