Hugh Grant and Priti Patel Getty

Hugh Grant has labelled Priti Patel “the worst Home Secretary in British history” after posting a photograph of long queues at Heathrow Airport on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the Bridget Jones’s Diary actor shared his frustration and anger at how visitors to the UK are treated at immigration on arrival, describing the conditions as “a disgrace and inhumane”.

Advertisement

“Dear Visitors to the UK, I apologise for the way you are treated on arrival,” he tweeted.

“Terminal 3 Heathrow just now was a disgrace and inhumane. I’m afraid we have the worst Home Secretary in British history.”

Dear Visitors to the UK, I apologise for the way you are treated on arrival. Terminal 3 Heathrow just now was a disgrace and inhumane. I’m afraid we have the worst Home Secretary in British history. pic.twitter.com/eIRgN9ZeqJ — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 19, 2022

When he was asked for more detail by one of his followers, the actor explained: “It’s a queue for immigration control. Which is staffed and run by the Home Office.

“We’re not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it’s a struggle sometimes.”

It’s a queue for immigration control. Which is staffed and run by the Home Office. We’re not allowed to call Brexiteers thick but it’s a struggle sometimes. https://t.co/ZjdPen1WiQ — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 19, 2022

Advertisement

Hugh regularly speaks out against the Tory government.

Earlier this month he was credited with helping to get the Benny Hill theme tune blaring outside the Houses of Parliament as conservative MP Chris Philp attempted to speak to Sky News about Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Upon learning that Steve Bray – an anti-Brexit activist known for his loud demonstrations outside the House Of Commons – had begun his musical protests once again, Hugh tweeted him to ask: “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Just a couple of hours later, Hugh’s wish came true…

A very normal day on a very normal island… pic.twitter.com/jQpNJIZqEC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 7, 2022

And in January, the actor branded the government “insecure nut jobs” over plans to abolish the BBC licence fee.

Advertisement

Hugh was among a list of big names who have defended the national broadcaster since the culture secretary Nadine Dorries indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

The BBC is something the whole world admires with envy. It is entirely appropriate that the insecure, spittle-flecked nut jobs of this government want to destroy it. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 16, 2022