Hugh Grant Speaks Out After Being Linked To Film Adaptation Of Prince Andrew's Newsnight Interview

Hugh Grant has shot down rumours he could play Prince Andrew in a film adaptation of his infamous Newsnight interview.

On Thursday, it was revealed the story behind the Duke Of York’s “car-crash” appearance on the BBC was being adapted for the big screen

In 2019, Prince Andrew sat down with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis to discuss his prior friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct that had been levelled against the royal.

While the casting process has not yet begun, Deadline named Hugh as being among the stars on producers’ “wish list” to portray Prince Andrew.

However, Hugh has now spoken out about the possibility of starring in the film.

Responding to an article saying he was “in talks” to play Andrew, the Notting Hill actor tweeted: “No I’m not. Never heard of it.”

No I’m not. Never heard of it. https://t.co/G8opDMFoWB — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 14, 2022

Screenwriter Peter Moffat said the film would explore “how the BBC’s Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it”.

“The other thing is, ‘why did he agree to do it?’,” he added. “How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?”

Prince Andrew speaking to Emily Maitlis in 2019 BBC

Following his disastrous Newsnight appearance, the prince stepped back from his royal duties for the “foreseeable future”.

He was later stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022, a move that was supported by Queen Elizabeth and Andrew himself.

