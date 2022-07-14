Prince Andrew's Disastrous Newsnight Interview Is Officially Being Adapted For The Big Screen

Prince Andrew speaking to Emily Maitlis in 2019 BBC

The story behind Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview is being adapted for the big screen, it has been revealed.

Back in 2019, the Duke of York sat down with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis to discuss his prior relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct that had been levelled against the royal.

Advertisement

The interview was immediately branded a “car crash” after it aired, and it’s now now been reported by Deadline that it has served as the inspiration for a new film.

Based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s new book Scoops – which explores the back stories of some of the BBC’s most high-profile interviews ever – the new movie will dive into how the Prince Andrew Newsnight special came to be.

Prince Andrew pictured with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year WPA Pool via Getty Images

Per Deadline, screenwriter Peter Moffat said the film would explore “how the BBC’s Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it”.

Advertisement

“The other thing is, ‘why did he agree to do it?’,” he added. “How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?”

According to the US outlet, the casting process has not begun, although they have named Hugh Grant as being among the stars on producers’ “wish list” to portray Prince Andrew.

Hugh Grant pictured at Wimbledon last week David M. Benett via Getty Images

Following his disastrous Newsnight appearance, the prince stepped back from his royal duties for the “foreseeable future”.

He was later stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022, a move that was supported by Queen Elizabeth and Andrew himself.

Advertisement