18/10/2021 11:33 BST

Liz Hurley's Son Damian Reveals The Cheeky Nickname Hugh Grant Has For Him And His Famous Mum

“He says we’re like a tornado when we swarm into a room."

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant pictured in 1996

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant may not be a couple any more, but it seems like the pair still have a very cheeky relationship. 

Liz’s son Damian has revealed the nickname the Notting Hill actor has for him and his famous mum. 

Hugh is actually godfather to the 19-year-old, and in a profile on Elizabeth in The Sunday Times (£), Damian spoke about his relationship with Hugh. 

“My godfather Hugh [Grant] calls us ‘the Monsters’,” Damian said.

“He says we’re like a tornado when we swarm into a room … we look ‘terrifyingly alike and cause mayhem’.” 

Damian has regularly made headlines for his similarity to his mother, even sporting a version of Elizabeth’s ‘safety pin dress’ that she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral with Hugh over 25 years ago. 

Getty Images
Damian sported a version of his mum's famous dress in 2019

Elsewhere in the interview, Liz said she hopes she always remains friends with ex-boyfriend. 

“He’s very happily married,” she told the paper. “I spent some time with him and his wife a few weeks ago at a birthday party. He has five children.

“He’s a great daddy. His career is through-the-roof fantastic at the moment. Best reviews of his life, brilliant offers on the table. We’re good friends and I hope it always stays that way.”

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Liz and Damian pictured together last month

She also revealed that Hugh has been surprised at the way she has changed since they were together from 1987 to 2000. 

“I was a recluse for years. I didn’t leave the house unless I was being paid to do so. I couldn’t bear people listening to me, staring at me, watching me. I felt vulnerable and scared the entire time,” she said.

Recalling a more recent time when she and Hugh drove to pick up Damian from school, Elizabeth continued: “On the way I stopped the car and said, ‘I’m getting a coffee.’ When I got back, he said, ‘You went out to a shop? I’ve never seen you do that ever.’ I told him I now go to my local Waitrose. He was like, ‘You go to a supermarket?’ It’s normal for me now.

“I don’t know if I’d go to Waitrose on the Kings Road, I think I’d start sweating, but Boots on Fulham Road? Maybe.”

Read the full interview with Elizabeth here.

