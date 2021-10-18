Liz Hurley's Son Damian Reveals The Cheeky Nickname Hugh Grant Has For Him And His Famous Mum

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant may not be a couple any more, but it seems like the pair still have a very cheeky relationship.
Liz’s son Damian has revealed the nickname the Notting Hill actor has for him and his famous mum.
Hugh is actually godfather to the 19-year-old, and in a profile on Elizabeth in The Sunday Times (£), Damian spoke about his relationship with Hugh.
“My godfather Hugh [Grant] calls us ‘the Monsters’,” Damian said.
“He says we’re like a tornado when we swarm into a room … we look ‘terrifyingly alike and cause mayhem’.”
Damian has regularly made headlines for his similarity to his mother, even sporting a version of Elizabeth’s ‘safety pin dress’ that she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral with Hugh over 25 years ago.
Elsewhere in the interview, Liz said she hopes she always remains friends with ex-boyfriend.
“He’s very happily married,” she told the paper. “I spent some time with him and his wife a few weeks ago at a birthday party. He has five children.
“He’s a great daddy. His career is through-the-roof fantastic at the moment. Best reviews of his life, brilliant offers on the table. We’re good friends and I hope it always stays that way.”
She also revealed that Hugh has been surprised at the way she has changed since they were together from 1987 to 2000.
“I was a recluse for years. I didn’t leave the house unless I was being paid to do so. I couldn’t bear people listening to me, staring at me, watching me. I felt vulnerable and scared the entire time,” she said.
Recalling a more recent time when she and Hugh drove to pick up Damian from school, Elizabeth continued: “On the way I stopped the car and said, ‘I’m getting a coffee.’ When I got back, he said, ‘You went out to a shop? I’ve never seen you do that ever.’ I told him I now go to my local Waitrose. He was like, ‘You go to a supermarket?’ It’s normal for me now.
“I don’t know if I’d go to Waitrose on the Kings Road, I think I’d start sweating, but Boots on Fulham Road? Maybe.”