Liz Hurley's Son Damian Reveals The Cheeky Nickname Hugh Grant Has For Him And His Famous Mum

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant pictured in 1996

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant may not be a couple any more, but it seems like the pair still have a very cheeky relationship.

Liz’s son Damian has revealed the nickname the Notting Hill actor has for him and his famous mum.

Hugh is actually godfather to the 19-year-old, and in a profile on Elizabeth in The Sunday Times (£), Damian spoke about his relationship with Hugh.

“My godfather Hugh [Grant] calls us ‘the Monsters’,” Damian said.

“He says we’re like a tornado when we swarm into a room … we look ‘terrifyingly alike and cause mayhem’.”

Damian has regularly made headlines for his similarity to his mother, even sporting a version of Elizabeth’s ‘safety pin dress’ that she wore to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral with Hugh over 25 years ago.