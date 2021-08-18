Hugh Grant Has Found His Historical Lookalike And We Are Shook

While most celebrities these days seem to be finding their doppelgängers on TikTok, Hugh Grant has discovered he has a lookalike that far predates the social media app.
And when we say that, we mean by nearly 150 years.
The Notting Hill actor was stunned to discover a child criminal in a history book who bares an uncanny resemblance to him.
Hugh’s historical lookalike – a boy called Albert Cullum – was placed on the habitual criminal register in 1973 after committing several crimes.
Tweeting a picture of Cullum from the text, Hugh simply wrote: “Gulp..”
We have to agree, the likeness is pretty uncanny.
Hugh is the latest in a line of Hollywood stars to get an unexpected lookalike.
First there was the Jennifer Aniston TikTok double that we couldn’t separate from the real thing, and then Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson got their very own social media doppelgängers.
Jennifer later joked she was “freaked out” by Lisa Tranel’s (@she_plusthree) video of her quoting lines from Jennifer’s character in Friends.