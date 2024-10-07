Hugh Grant Gave A Surprising Answer About Acting Alongside Donald Trump

Hugh Grant on the latest edition of The Graham Norton Show BBC

Hugh Grant doesn’t have great memories of acting alongside Donald Trump.

In fact, he seemingly doesn’t have any memories of it whatsoever.

During an interview on Graham Norton’s talk show on Friday night, the host pointed out that Hugh had once shared the screen with the former US president back in 2002, in the romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice, co-starring Sandra Bullock.

Before we go any further, yes, you can check that out for yourself in the video below.

Asked about his work with Trump, Hugh admitted he doesn’t “really remember him very well”, because when they were shooting his cameo, his mind was elsewhere.

“The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9pm,” he recalled. “And I was completely focussed on that, because it was quite a big bet. She didn’t believe that I could do it – but I did it.”

“So I’m afraid Donald Trump didn’t really register,” he added. “All I remember is that a day or two afterwards, I got a call to say, ‘you’ve been made a member of Trump National New York’, which was a golf club, and I thought, ‘oh, alright then’.

“But I don’t really remember him greatly as a person.”

“I’m not sure he does,” fellow actor Sebastian Stan then chimed in.

Sebastian has his own connection to Trump, as he recently played the Republican presidential candidate in the upcoming movie The Apprentice.

Watch Hugh recall his time on set with Trump in the video below: