Hugh Grant And Renée Zellweger Discuss If This Bridget Jones Storyline Would Be Allowed Today

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones's Diary Moviestore/Shutterstock

Bridget Jones’s Diary stars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant have admitted they’re not sure how well certain aspects of the film have aged.

Renée is British Vogue’s latest cover star, and was interviewed by Hugh for an accompanying feature in the magazine.

Advertisement

During their conversation, the pair spoke about their characters in the first Bridget Jones film, in which Daniel played Bridget’s boss, with whom she embarks on a romance after he sends her flirtatious instant messages, accosts her at a work event and infamously gropes her in a lift in the workplace.

Hugh asked: “Do you think the original film looks dated now? For instance, our romance, do you think people would think that’s very inappropriate. He’s her boss and he’s exploiting his powerful position. Where do you stand on that?”

“Well, I’m sure HR would have some stern rules down at the publishing house these days, don’t you think?” Renée then quipped.

Advertisement

The British actor went on to ask Renée whether she would advise a friend in Bridget’s position to report her boss, to which she remarked: “I’m really glad I don’t have to have an opinion about this in real life. This sounds complicated.

“I’m sure there would’ve been the meeting, right? Everyone would’ve had to get together and talk about how you engage with people.”

Advertisement

When Hugh agreed that his character would have “had to be re-educated”, Renée said that this was an example of “shifting” attitudes in the 24 years since Bridget Jones’s Diary was first released.

Both Renée and Hugh reprise their characters in the new movie Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which is the fourth in the series.

Advertisement

In the film, Bridget is now raising two children as a single mum, following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy, played in the first three movies by Colin Firth.

Hugh previously declined to be part of the third movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby, which is a decision he opened up about during several interviews last year.