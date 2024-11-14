Hugh Grant Fuels His Playful Colin Firth Rivalry With These Hysterical Putdowns

Hugh Grant NBC

If you enjoyed hearing Hugh Grant throwing some low-key shade at his fellow British rom-com alum Colin Firth last week, you’re going to love his latest comments about his Bridget Jones co-star.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Heretic star was asked about his “idea of perfect happiness”, to which he playfully responded: “Drinking a pint of London Pride while munching Twiglets and reading about Colin Firth having a critical and box office catastrophe.”

And apparently, there’s plenty more where that came from…

On Wednesday night, Hugh paid a visit to Seth Meyers’ US talk show, where the host asked about his friendly rivalry with his former Love Actually co-star.

“I know you have nothing but nice to say about him all the time,” Seth offered, when the subject of Hugh appearing with Colin in the new Bridget Jones film came up.

The Bafta winner responded: “Poor Colin. They’re still wheeling him out. No, it’s fine, it’s nice to give the old boy some work.”

“And actually he looks fine, he’s had a lot of work done, and maybe I shouldn’t say that, but it’s brilliant work, whoever did it,” Hugh joked. “And he’s great with his makeup – he does his own.”

Watch more from Hugh Grant’s Late Night With Seth Meyers interview below:

Both Hugh and Colin appear in the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which premiered earlier this week.